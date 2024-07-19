Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,978,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,143,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

