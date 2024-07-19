Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $5,337,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $201.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,484. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.99 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

