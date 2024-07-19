Brokerages Set MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target at $24.13

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MOFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOFG

Insider Activity at MidWestOne Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $200,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $26.72 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $421.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.