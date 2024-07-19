Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
BTX opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.