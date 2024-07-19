Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.92

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

