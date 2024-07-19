Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) & Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head-To-Head Survey

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Burford Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Qifu Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Burford Capital pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Qifu Technology pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Burford Capital has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $1.43 9.74 Qifu Technology $2.29 billion 1.33 $603.58 million $3.86 4.90

This table compares Burford Capital and Qifu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Burford Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qifu Technology. Qifu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Burford Capital and Qifu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Burford Capital currently has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 44.77%. Qifu Technology has a consensus target price of $24.85, indicating a potential upside of 31.27%. Given Burford Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Qifu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 42.81% 10.61% 5.70% Qifu Technology 26.80% 20.96% 9.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Burford Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.