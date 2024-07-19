C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.32. 2,070,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,807,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $430.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 920,627 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,335,000 after purchasing an additional 891,808 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

See Also

