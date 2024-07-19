Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,152 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.60% of Caesars Entertainment worth $56,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. 3,319,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

