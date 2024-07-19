Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $14.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.
GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose
Canada Goose Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.90 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.