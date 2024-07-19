Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $14.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Canada Goose by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.90 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

