Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Sunday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

