Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Achieves $15.19 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion and approximately $336.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.72 or 0.05359411 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00042527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,062,184,769 coins and its circulating supply is 35,889,923,293 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

