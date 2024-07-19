Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Carnival Co. & worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,075,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,820,436. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

