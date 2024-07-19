Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.81 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Casper has a market cap of $271.34 million and $3.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,766,088,694 coins and its circulating supply is 12,169,337,162 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,764,848,826 with 12,167,197,888 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02215302 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,508,323.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

