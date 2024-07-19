Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.71. 1,835,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,979. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

