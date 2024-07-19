CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 195.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $98.69.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $1,962,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CAVA Group by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.