Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.53. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 932.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

