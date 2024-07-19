CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.77 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,109.02 or 1.00136432 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011800 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00072260 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03629284 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,263,741.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

