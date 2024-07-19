CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0363 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $29.21 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,377.25 or 1.00041811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070642 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03629284 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,263,741.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

