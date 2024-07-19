Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 4.4%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $60.47. 245,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,210,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.