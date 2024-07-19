Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading Down 4.5%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

