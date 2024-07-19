CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $1.98. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 1,323,291 shares traded.

CEMIG Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

About CEMIG

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0275 dividend. This is an increase from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

