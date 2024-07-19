CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,431 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

