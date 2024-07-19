CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,234 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 97,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

