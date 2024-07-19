Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

CKPT opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $50,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,977,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,703.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

