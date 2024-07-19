Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

CAKE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 114,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,230. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

