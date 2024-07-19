ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.5 %

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

