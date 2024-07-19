ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.5 %
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
