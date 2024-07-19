Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 0.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.93 and last traded at $53.62. 3,131,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,758,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.40 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

