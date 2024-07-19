Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3341 per share. This is a boost from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

