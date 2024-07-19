CIBC Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$59.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.56.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

TC Energy stock opened at C$55.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$55.37. The stock has a market cap of C$57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,767.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.