Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $710.55.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $758.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.24. Cintas has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $773.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $84,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

