Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $625.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.50.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $764.21. 152,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $699.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.24. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.