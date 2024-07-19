Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $798.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $667.00 to $798.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $732.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $758.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $699.09 and its 200-day moving average is $656.24. Cintas has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $773.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cintas by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

