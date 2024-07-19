Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.57.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $138.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.