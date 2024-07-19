Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
