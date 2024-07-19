Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

