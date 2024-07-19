Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,299. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.