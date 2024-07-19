Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,299. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

