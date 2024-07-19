Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 818 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after buying an additional 2,898,412 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,105,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 482,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

