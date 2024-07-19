Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after acquiring an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 959,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,597. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

