Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,283,000 after acquiring an additional 403,905 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock worth $240,083,913 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,372,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,849,773. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

