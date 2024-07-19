Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $38.23. 944,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

