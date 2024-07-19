Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

