Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.24. 112,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,098. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

