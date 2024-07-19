Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0.1%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $65.23. Approximately 2,871,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,801,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.