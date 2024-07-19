Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.82

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1807519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.03.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

