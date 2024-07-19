Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. 103,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,483. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

