Cohort (LON:CHRT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Cohort Price Performance
Shares of CHRT opened at GBX 818 ($10.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 799.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 686.27. Cohort has a 52-week low of GBX 456 ($5.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 874.38 ($11.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £330.47 million, a PE ratio of 2,478.79 and a beta of 0.51.
Cohort Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is 4,242.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Cohort Company Profile
Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.
Further Reading
