Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,622,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 851,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

CL traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,198,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,289. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

