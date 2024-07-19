Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

CMCO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 139,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

