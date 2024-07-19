Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.6% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $221,231,000 after acquiring an additional 751,245 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 77,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $40.08. 18,999,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,400,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

