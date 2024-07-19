Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $729.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $7,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,282 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

