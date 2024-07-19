Comparing Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Confluent and Matterport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $776.95 million 10.03 -$442.75 million ($1.25) -19.61 Matterport $157.75 million 8.55 -$199.08 million ($0.60) -7.15

Matterport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matterport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.1% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Confluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Matterport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Confluent and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 1 6 21 0 2.71 Matterport 0 6 0 0 2.00

Confluent presently has a consensus price target of $32.85, suggesting a potential upside of 34.03%. Matterport has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Confluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than Matterport.

Volatility and Risk

Confluent has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -46.73% -40.55% -13.56% Matterport -113.62% -33.59% -30.72%

Summary

Confluent beats Matterport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software. It offers connectors for existing applications, and IT and cloud infrastructure; Apache Flink services that allows teams to create reusable data streams that can be delivered real-time; ksqlDB, a data-in-motion database that allows users to build data-in-motion applications using a few SQL statements; stream governance, a managed data governance suite that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to accelerate data streaming initiatives without bypassing controls for risk management and regulatory compliance; and stream designer which builds streaming data pipelines visually. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising packaged and residency offerings; education offerings consisting of instructor-led and self-paced training and certification guidance, technical resources, and access to hands-on training and certification exams; and certification programs. It serves banking and financial services industries, as well as retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, communication service providers, gaming, public sector, insurance, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motor-mount accessory for smartphone. The company serves its products in residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality markets. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

